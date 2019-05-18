close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a play date with Armaan and Aadar Jain-See pics

Internet's favorite baby Taimur Ali Khan spent a super chill Saturday with his uncles Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain.

Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a play date with Armaan and Aadar Jain-See pics

New Delhi: Internet's favorite baby Taimur Ali Khan spent a super chill Saturday with his uncles Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain.

Both the brothers took to social media to share a few pictures and videos of their favorite nephew on Instagram.

Check out the videos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#taimuralikhan

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#taimuralikhan

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan (@taimuralikhanworld) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on

Taimur is the biggest superstar in his family. Even years before his big debut, he is chased more by the paparazzi than some of the A-listers. His pictures sell like hotcakes and they go viral on social media in no time. Although Saif and Kareena have expressed their displeasure over the constant media attention that their son gets, the frenzy around him doesn't seem to die down anytime soon. Baby Tim,on the other hand, is quite fond of his photographer friends and addresses them as 'media', every time he spots them. He never fails to acknowledge them irrespective of how his parents feel about the media.

 

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhanArmaan JainAadar Jain
Next
Story

Kapil Sharma feted by World Book of Records

Must Watch

PT40M2S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Opposition scared of Failure in LS Polls?