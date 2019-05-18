Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a play date with Armaan and Aadar Jain-See pics

New Delhi: Internet's favorite baby Taimur Ali Khan spent a super chill Saturday with his uncles Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain.

Both the brothers took to social media to share a few pictures and videos of their favorite nephew on Instagram.

Check out the videos:

Taimur is the biggest superstar in his family. Even years before his big debut, he is chased more by the paparazzi than some of the A-listers. His pictures sell like hotcakes and they go viral on social media in no time. Although Saif and Kareena have expressed their displeasure over the constant media attention that their son gets, the frenzy around him doesn't seem to die down anytime soon. Baby Tim,on the other hand, is quite fond of his photographer friends and addresses them as 'media', every time he spots them. He never fails to acknowledge them irrespective of how his parents feel about the media.