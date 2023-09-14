New Delhi: Prime Video’s latest announcement of the brand new season of Takeshi’s Castle has taken the internet by storm. Everyone’s favourite comedian and digital creator Bhuvan Bam steps into the shoes of narrating this epic Japanese game show in Hindi. From fans to celebrities to digital creators, everyone applauded the major announcement with much excitement.

The new season will retain the eccentricities that people saw in the original version - swashbuckling adventures, fun set-ups, challenging games coupled with hilarious commentary.

Varun Dhawan who can’t wait for the series to drop on the service, commented “Epicnesssss”. Ashish Chanchalani, Danish Sait, Gaurav Taneja, Munawar Farooqui, Pranit Shilimkar, Harsh Beniwal, Surabhi Samriddhi also took to social media to shower love on this Bhuvan’s Titu Mama feature.

Commenting on the involvement in the iconic show, Bhuvan Bam said, “Since the original version of Takeshi’s Castle was on television, I have been an ardent fan of the concept, execution and the hilarity of the game-show. It’s highly nostalgic for me to have grown up seeing the show and now voicing it, is genuinely a full circle moment. I don’t think there is any one in my generation who hasn’t loved and enjoyed this madcap comedy. Being a part of this incredible game-show is a privilege and an honor. As an entertainer, my viewers have always appreciated the unique yet relatable characters that I’ve portrayed, and I happy to bring a bit of my creative self as ‘Titu Mama’. I am hopeful that the younger generation will get love this show as much as we did.”

Eight episodes of the new season of this global cult show, now dubbed in Hindi, will stream exclusively on Prime Video India.