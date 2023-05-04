Tara Sutaria Grabs Eyeballs In Stunning Bodycon Outfit With Thigh-High Slit: Watch

New Delhi: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre hosted another event which is the most loved International Broadway musical 'The Sound Of Music' last night. Many B-Town celebrities attended the event at the cultural center and made heads turn with their sizzling appearances. One of the stunners last night was Tara Sutaria, the actress slayed the look in a blush bodycon dress and fan are in love.

Tara made an appearance after a long time and made fans go head over heels for her ravishing outfit. The actress looked ravishing in the pink off-shoulder thigh-slit bodycon gown. The actress flaunted her perfect cures in the stunning dress as she posed the paps. Tara paired the look with silver heels and light accessories.

Last night, was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood biggies were spotted posing for the paps at the event including Kajal Agarwal, Kanika Kapoor, Harnaaz Sandhu, Radhika Merchant among others.

Tara Sutaria is one of the most adored celebrities in the industry today. She often shares her pictures and videos on social media and has a fan following in millions.

On the work front, Tara has wrapped the shoot of 'Apurva'. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav, and Dhairya Karwah in pivotal roles. She was last seen in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain Returns', also starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani.