Tara Sutaria’s ravishing pic in shades of pink will brighten your day

New Delhi: Actress Tara Sutaria has lit up Instagram and how! She recently treated her Instafam to a ravishing picture of herself dressed in a pink outfit and fans couldn’t be more happy. The comments on her post have been repleted with heart emojis and some of them complimented her with words like “gorgeous” and “glamorous”. In the photo, Tara has paired her OOTD with a neatly tied high ponytail and silver hoops. Words are falling short to describe her glam look. She borrowed lyrics from the ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ song to caption the picture and wrote, “Baatein, Mulaqaatein Karne Ki Shaam hai.” The song was remixed for her debut film ‘Student Of The Year 2’, also starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

Now, without further ado, see the picture here:

The picture is from her recent performance at Zee Cine Awards 2020. Here’s a long shot:

At the Zee Cine Awards, Tara also won the Best Debut Award for her performance in ‘Student Of The Year 2’. She walked on the red carpet in a stunning black outfit.

On the professional front, apart from ‘SOTY 2’, Tara has featured in ‘Marjaavan’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Her next film is Milan Luthria's 'Tadap', a thriller-drama.

Besides acting, Tara Sutaria is a trained singer and has performed on several concerts abroad.

She in a relationship with actor Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin.