Taylor Swift 'protected' by songwriting

Singer Taylor Swift thinks writing songs helps her to "process" her life and she uses the process as a "protective armour".

New York: Singer Taylor Swift thinks writing songs helps her to "process" her life and she uses the process as a "protective armour".

"For me, writing, I've always known it was the main pillar holding up my career. I use it as a way to justifying things that happen to me. I've always known it was the main pillar of kind of my sanity as well, like I always looked at writing as sort of like a protective armour," she said at the TIME 100 Gala here, reports femalefirst.co.uk. 

"Which is weird, because you think of writing about your life, that's usually like a vulnerability, but I think that when you write about your life, it gives you the ability to process your life. I use it as a way of justifying things that have happened to me.

"Whether they are good or bad. I like to honour the good times and really process the bad times when I write."

