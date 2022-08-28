NewsLifestylePeople
TEJRAN

TejRan: Karan Kundrra steals a love-filled kiss from girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash- WATCH

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 03:27 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi`s latest video has made all the Tejran fans go `aww`.
New Delhi: Television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi`s latest video has made all the Tejran fans go `aww`.

A recent video of the `Bigg Boss` couple is currently surfacing on social media. Karan looks dapper in a brown blazer, whereas Tejasswi could be seen raising the glam quotient in a hot orange two-piece outfit.

The couple could be seen standing on a moving elevator and adorably kissing each other as they come close to each other on the opposite sides.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Laddoo (@pratutejran)

Fans can`t stop gushing over the cute couple and are currently showering love on them. Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other on `Bigg 15`. Karan became the second runner-up, and actor Tejasswi Prakash won the season. Popularly called `TejRan`, Karan and Tejasswi make regular public appearances together, sending out couple goals.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi have collaborated for two music videos, `Baarish Aayi Hai` and `Rula Deti Hai` after `Bigg Boss`.Undoubtedly, It`s always a delight for the fans to catch a glimpse of TejRan`s PDA-filled moments and the couple frequently share their cute photos and videos on social media which gather all the eyeballs.

On the work front, Tejasswi can be currently seen in Ekta Kapoor`s much popular show `Naagin 6` alongside Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal.

TejRanKaran KundrraTejasswi PrakashKaran TejasswiKaran Tejasswi kiss

