Thangalaan: Malavika Mohanan Shares Unseen Pictures With Chiyaan Vikram

Mumbai: 'Thangalaan' released on Independence Day, introduced audiences to a new wave of cinema, with Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. The film has garnered outstanding reviews, with viewers particularly captivated by Malavika's mesmerizing portrayal of Aarathi. Amid the film's amazing run in theaters, Malavika delighted fans by sharing an unseen still of herself with Chiyaan Vikram from Thangalaan.

Malavika took to social media to share the unseen still with Chiyaan Vikram from Thangalaan.

In the BTS picture fully drenched in blood, both actors exude sheer intensity and rage, perfectly capturing the fervor of the film.

How crazy can you go for a role?" Thangalaan & Aarathi. She further wrote.

This indeed speaks volumes of Malavika and Chiyaan Vikram's dedication to their roles, which is clearly evident in the film. Moreover, Malavika has an interesting lineup of films coming up, like, Yudra, The Raja Saab, and Sardar 2.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.