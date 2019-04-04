Thanks to 'Leila', Huma Qureshi hooked to gym

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi says she is addicted to the physical training that she began when she started shooting for the Netflix series "Leila", which she is excited about it.

The six-episode series is a dystopian work of fiction set in the near future and follows the journey of Shalini, a mother in search of her daughter Leila whom she lost one tragic summer.

Asked about it, Huma said: "We will release the trailer of `Leila` very soon... All I can say is that I am really excited and looking forward to the release. I think it`s an interesting story which people haven`t seen before."

Huma was interacting with the media at the launch of jewellery brand Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers - ForeverMark diamond collection here on Wednesday.

The actress had recently uploaded an intense workout video on her Instagram account.

She said: "I train with my trainer Rakesh and nowadays he is making me do a lot physical training but I am enjoying it. In the next few weeks, the more painful ones will come out through my social media account."

Asked if she is training for any of her upcoming projects, she said: "No... Actually, I started training at the time I started shooting for `Leila`. It`s a Netflix show which will go on air in June. I feel working out is very addictive. So when you do it, it gives you a lot fun and, then, you don`t want to let go of it.

"The shooting of `Leila` has been completed but despite that I am really enjoying training in a gym."

Huma also spoke about her love for diamonds.

"There is a saying that `diamonds are a girl`s best friend`, so that is definitely true and I am no different. I love diamonds. I like receiving gifts that have diamonds," she quipped.