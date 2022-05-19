NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to entertain everyone with her acting chops. The 21-year-old is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

The makers unveiled the teaser of 'The Archies' recently and it has been receiving tremendous response from all over ever since. The fans cannot stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, Big B's grandson Agastya and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor.

The team of 'The Archies' is currently in Ooty where they have been shooting for the project. Several unseen pictures of them have been coming in from the sets. Now, one of the pictures from the sets has left Shah Rukh's fans after they noticed that Suhana has been accompanied by her elder brother Aryan Khan.

In the first picture, we can see Suhana Khan clicking a selfie as Agastya Nanda stands behind her. The star kids look gorgeous under the sun. In the next set of pictures, we can see Suhana looking stunning as she poses with a little kid and in the next picture Aryan looks dapper as he poses with the same kid. Take a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, after the first look and teaser of the film were released, Shah Rukh Khan penned a sweet note for his darling daughter. Sending best wishes to the entire team of The Archies, King Khan wrote, "Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

'The Archies' is an official adaption comic book series of the same name which follows the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones, all navigating through teenage life. Although there are people who are finding the project interesting, there are people who are questioning the need for such a film.

'The Archies' will be released in 2023.

