'The Carol Barnett Show' actor Tim Conway dies at 85

Washington DC: American actor-comedian Tim Conway passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85 in Los Angeles.

Howard Bragman, Conman`s representative, confirmed the news to People. The actor was suffering complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) and had no signs of dementia or Alzheimer`s.`

The Carol Burnett Show` actor is survived by his 35-year-old wife, his step-daughter, six children and two grand-daughters. Conway`s family would like donations to be made to The Lou Ruvo Brain Center at the Cleveland Clinic, Las Vegas. Tim Conway won the hearts of people with his characters like the Oldest Man and Mr Tudball, whose accent the actor had told was inspired by his Romanian mother.

Conway earned a Golden Globe Award for `The Carol Burnett Show` in 1976 and Emmy Awards in 1973, 1977 and 1978. Before joining Hollywood, Conway also served in the army, which was followed by his work at a local station in Cleveland.

Conway in an interview given to LA Times said, "I had no professional training. I had a sense of humour and had been in front of a microphone."After featuring as a guest actor in `The Carol Burnett Show`, he was made regular in 1975. The actor had his own sitcom `The Tim Conway Show` that lasted for one season in 1970.

Before his wedding to Charlene in 1984, Conway was married to Mary Anne Dalton from 1961-78. They share seven children: sons Jaime, Tim Jr, Pat, Corey and Shawn and daughters Jackie and Kelly.