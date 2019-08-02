close

Major Vihaan

This person helped shape Major Vihaan aka Vicky Kaushal's character in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

This person helped shape Major Vihaan aka Vicky Kaushal&#039;s character in &#039;Uri: The Surgical Strike&#039;

New Delhi: While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in `Uri: The Surgical Strike`, nobody knows the person who actually shaped the character of Major Vihaan-Major Prashant Siwach.

Vicky Kaushal who has been spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has been keeping his fans updated about various activities the actor is doing in Tawang.

He shared a picture of himself with Major Prashant Siwach and revealed that the director of `Uri: The Surgical Strike` Aditya Dhar would meet and draw references from him to get the behaviour and spirit of a Special Force Commando right to pen Major Vihaan's character. Major Siwach is a Shaurya Chakra awardee along with other gallantry awards.

Earlier, Vicky has shared a picture of himself donning Army uniform and taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making Rotis. On Wednesday, the `Manmarziyan` actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.

"Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama `Takht,` `Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,` and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. 

 

