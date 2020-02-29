This pic of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas calls for a freeze-frame. Isn't it romantic?

New Delhi: American singer Nick Jonas celebrated one year of his music video 'Sucker' by posting BTS pictures with actress wife Priyanka Chopra and brothers Joe and Kevin, along with a heartwarming note. 'Sucker' was Jonas Brothers' - Nick, Joe and Kevin's - comeback single, which they made after six years. Their respective partners - Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle - also made an appearance in the music video and added too much glam to it. 'Sucker' was all the more special as Nick and Priyanka came together for the first time on screen.

Celebrating a year of 'Sucker', Nick wrote, "We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!"

Take a look:

On their official Instagram handle, the Jonas Brothers also dedicated a post for 'Sucker' as it turned one. The Jonas Brothers had formed their band in 2005 and split up in 2013.

Priyanka and Nick married in December 2018 in a two-part wedding ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They later hosted three wedding receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai.