jasleen matharu

This picture of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu is breaking the internet

Former Bigg Boss contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, who participated in the reality show together, are all set to share the screen once again with a new show titled Vo Meri Student Hai.

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, who participated in the reality show together, are all set to share the screen once again with a new show titled Vo Meri Student Hai.

On Saturday, Jasleen posted a video on Instagram in which Anup is seen pointing a gun at her. She captioned it, "On Set Shooting for “Vo Meri Student Hai”  with @jalotaanup."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Bhajan maestro Anup Jalota became a sensation on social media after his alleged relationship with Jasleen Matharu, who is 37 years younger than him, came to the fore. During their stint in Bigg Boss 12, they maintained that they are in a relationship for three years. However, post their eviction they denied being in any form of relationship other than that of a student and a teacher.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Jasleen had said, "The truth is that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between us. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Anup Ji had called me on stage by referring to me as his shishya. Since it was a premier show with Salman Khan and Anup ji, I immediately thought of playing a stupid prank. I went on stage and cracked a joke that we were in a relationship since three years and are going in the house as a couple.”

 

jasleen matharu, Anup Jalota, Bigg Boss 12
