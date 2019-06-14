This video of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff dancing to 'Befikra' is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Rumoured love birds of B-Town, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are often spotted on dinner and lunch dates together. The two have always maintained that they are 'best friends' but have never openly admitted that they are dating. However, their pics and videos speak volumes about their bonding and fans are always happy to see these two share the frame.

Patani turned a year older yesterday and social media was full of Birthday wishes for the actress. On the occasion, Tiger took to Instagram and shared a dance video with his 'Best Friend', captioning it as, “Happy birthday D! “.

In case you still haven't seen his post, check it out here:

Replying to Tiger's post, Disha wrote "Thank you so much tiggy, so sweet of you" in the comments.

The first song in the video from Tiger and Disha's 'Baaghi 2'. Titled 'Befikra', the song was a huge hit as soon as it was released. The film showed Disha and Tiger's sizzling on-screen chemistry and fans couldn't stop going gaga over the two. Meanwhile, the second song is 'Budhu Sa Mann' from the film 'Kapoor And Sons'.

Well, that was a visual delight. Both Tiger and Disha are known to be fantastic dancers and share intense enthusiasm for fitness as well.

Here's hoping that these two make things official soon!