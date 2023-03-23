Throwback Thursday: Smriti Irani's 25-Year-Old Ramp Walk Video From Miss India Days Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: She started off as a model and then went on to become one of the top television actresses before gradually moving to politics - Smriti Irani won a million hearts as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor backed Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. A powerful orator, she has a massive fan base and keeps sharing updates about her on social media as well. On her birthday (March 23), a major throwback video of hers is going crazy viral.

Smriti Irani participated in the Miss India beauty pageant 25 years back in 1998. She looked stunning in a tangerine swimsuit while walking the ramp with elan. She was one of the participants who couldn't reach the top 9, along with TV actress Gauri Pradhan Tejwani. In the same year, she featured in the song 'Boliyan' of the album 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' with Mika Singh. Watch the viral video here:

Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. She became the vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004. Smriti is an MP from the Amethi constituency and won Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

In 2000, Smriti Irani made her début with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She also starred in the Kavita serial on DD metro. But it was with Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor which earned her massive stardom. She holds the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.

Here's wishing Smriti Irani a very Happy Birthday!