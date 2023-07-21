Tiger Shroff Transforms For 'Love Stereo Again', Netizens Laud Him For His Singing Skills

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff has often been appreciated for displaying skills in various domains like action, dance, music, etc. After having sung multiple songs, Shroff has now dropped a new track 'Love Stereo Again'.

For 'Love Stereo Again', Tiger has transformed into a new fresh look. Shroff has collaborated with Edward Maya for the song and is coupled up with Zarah Khan.

Soon netizens poured their love on the social media. On user commented, "What a beautiful combination of Bollywood & Hollywood. Tiger Shroff Nailed it." Another fan wrote, "He always comes with a master piece the energy which he has in himself is beyond everyone's expectations. And tigers voice was sone pe suhaaga in this masterpiece. Love you so much tiger"





On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in 'Ganapath Part One', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Mission Eagle'.