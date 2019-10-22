close

Madhubala

TikTok star Priyanka Kandwal's striking resemblance to iconic actress Madhubala drives netizens crazy—Watch videos

The legendary beautiful star Madhubala ruled the silver screens with her presence and powerful performances. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Social media platforms are a great way out for people to showcase their talent and achieve stardom overnight. One such person happens to be TikTok star Priyanka Kandwal, who bears a striking resemblance to iconic yesteryear actress Madhubala.

Priyanka first started making TikTok videos where she usually lip-syncs to old songs. After her videos went viral, netizens went crazy over the similarity she shares with the iconic star.

Priyanka is quite active on Twitter and in fact, has shared various song links where she can be seen lip-syncing Madhubala tracks in black and white.

Check it out here:

The legendary beautiful star Madhubala ruled the silver screens with her presence and powerful performances. Hailed as the Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood, the late Madhubala breathed her last on February 23, 1969, at the age of 36.

 

 

 

