हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

Times when you crave attention from Mr Sweetie: MS Dhoni and Sakshi are the cutest couple in town and this viral pic is proof

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has made her ‘Mr and Mrs Sweetie’ posts a thing now. The couple continues to win hearts every other day. Though Dhoni is not an avid social media user, Sakshi keeps us updates about his whereabouts.

Times when you crave attention from Mr Sweetie: MS Dhoni and Sakshi are the cutest couple in town and this viral pic is proof
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sakshisingh_r

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has made her ‘Mr and Mrs Sweetie’ posts a thing now. The couple continues to win hearts every other day. Though Dhoni is not an avid social media user, Sakshi keeps us updates about his whereabouts and on Sunday, she shared what she does when she ‘craves attention from Mr Sweetie’. (Sakshi adorably calls Dhoni ‘Mr Sweetie’ in her posts).  

In the recent picture, Dhoni can be seen relaxing on a bed with his iPad on and to seek attention from him, Sakshi bites his toe. “Times when you crave attention from Mr Sweetie,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Amid the lockdown, Sakshi is continuously posting pictures from their Ranchi home and each of them are every bit stunning.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Truly blessed life !  #sunsets

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The most beautiful part of the day !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

And, here’s when ‘Mr Sweetie’ posts became popular. Sakshi shared a video from one of their outings and teased Dhoni by calling him 'sweetie, cutie' at a hotel and he blushed and walked away.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#sweetieoftheday  a lil bit of embarrassment but worth watching him blush  #thatsmile stay tuned for more !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

MS Dhoni married Sakshi in July 2010. The couple is parents to a five-year-old daughter named Ziva.

Tags:
MS DhoniDhoniSakshi Dhonimr sweetie posts
Next
Story

On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at some of their best pics
Corona Meter
  • 17265Confirmed
  • 2547Discharged
  • 543Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M15S

COVID-19 lockdown 2.0: A complete list of activities permitted from today