Times when you crave attention from Mr Sweetie: MS Dhoni and Sakshi are the cutest couple in town and this viral pic is proof

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has made her ‘Mr and Mrs Sweetie’ posts a thing now. The couple continues to win hearts every other day. Though Dhoni is not an avid social media user, Sakshi keeps us updates about his whereabouts and on Sunday, she shared what she does when she ‘craves attention from Mr Sweetie’. (Sakshi adorably calls Dhoni ‘Mr Sweetie’ in her posts).

In the recent picture, Dhoni can be seen relaxing on a bed with his iPad on and to seek attention from him, Sakshi bites his toe. “Times when you crave attention from Mr Sweetie,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

Amid the lockdown, Sakshi is continuously posting pictures from their Ranchi home and each of them are every bit stunning.

And, here’s when ‘Mr Sweetie’ posts became popular. Sakshi shared a video from one of their outings and teased Dhoni by calling him 'sweetie, cutie' at a hotel and he blushed and walked away.

MS Dhoni married Sakshi in July 2010. The couple is parents to a five-year-old daughter named Ziva.