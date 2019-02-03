Today's actors are lucky to have fashion talent to use: Karisma Kapoor

Mumbai: Karisma Kapoor believes that the new generation of actors are blessed to have a huge pool of design and style talent to choose from.

Over the years, Karisma's own fashion sense has evolved.

"I think it's a great compliment," Karisma told IANS here on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.

"Even though I am not actively doing films, people like my fashion sense. In that sense, it's a personal style that has evolved over the years.

"Earlier, we had to wear what we were told in movies. Overtime, then I had a say in what I wanted to wear and what I didn't want to wear. Today, there are so many talented designers and stylists out there, and today's generation (actors) are very lucky to have the talent that they can use," added the charismatic beauty.

She turned showstopper for Jaipur-based designer Punit Balana's line 'Maya'.

Calling his style "innovative and creative", Karisma praised the fact that the designer uses eco-friendly fabrics and dyes.

"The most important thing is that he gives a chance to local artists to showcase their talent along with his own. His line ranges from western silhouettes to Indian styles and they are very wearable," Karisma said.

Balana's line is an ode to the French novel "Madame Bovary".