Travis Barker gets new tattoo of fiance Kourtney Kardashian's lips

Travis Barker gets new tattoo of fiance Kourtney Kardashian&#039;s lips
File Photo

Washington: Marking his second inked declaration of love for his lady love Kourtney Kardashian, rapper Travis Barker has got her lips tattooed on his biceps.

The newly engaged couple is no less than goals!

Tattoo artist Scott Campbell shared a glimpse of the new ink of the rapper on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker ... Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two."

The photo shared by Scott shows that Kourtney's kiss mark is placed just under a large Scorpio tattoo, a homage to Travis` astrological sign.

Speaking of how 'Scorpio season' is related to Travis, 'Blink-182' drummer will turn 46 on November 14.

On a related note, this is not the first time Travis has gotten a tattoo for Kourtney. In April, the rapper had the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' alum's name inked just above his heart.

The following month, Kourtney herself added another piece to Travis' tattoo collection. She traced the three magical words 'I love you' onto her boyfriend's skin.

In a sweet note, the rapper then appreciated his lady love by calling her the 'best tattoo artist' on his Instagram story.

Travis proposed to Kourtney on Sunday, October 17 at a beach in Montecito, California, with an oval-cut diamond ring estimated to be worth USD 1 million. "forever @travisbarker," Kourtney, posted to Instagram just after Travis, proposed. She included photos of the couple embracing during the magical moment.

Back in December 2020, Kourtney and Travis, known by fans as Kravis, sparked romance rumours. They later made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 with a picture of their intertwined hands.

In just the past couple of months, the pair has documented romantic vacations to Palm Springs, Utah, Las Vegas and the Happiest Place on Earth. Travis was earlier married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2006. The couple who share 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella Barker and 18-year-old son Landon Asher Barker finished their divorce proceedings in 2008.

On the other hand, Kourtney has never been hitched, yet she shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6 with ex Scott Disick.

