Lata Mangeshkar

Trending: Lata Mangeshkar posts viral video of girl singing Mozart's 40th symphony in Indian classical style - Watch

She heaped praises on the girl and blessed her in the tweet.

Trending: Lata Mangeshkar posts viral video of girl singing Mozart&#039;s 40th symphony in Indian classical style - Watch

New Delhi: The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar is an avid Twitter user. She usually tweets on every important date related to anniversaries, birthdays and historic events of the country. So when the doyen of Indian music shares a video on Twitter, praising someone, you know it has got to be special.

Lata Mangeshkar posted a viral video of a girl singing Mozart's 40th Symphony G Minor in Indian classical style. It bowled the internet and now has managed to impress the legendary singer. 

She heaped praises on the girl and blessed her in the tweet reading: Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane.

Isn't it simply amazing?

Mozart was a legendary and prolific musician in the history ever who made more than 600 symphonies, concertante, chamber, operatic, and choral music in the classical period. 

 

Lata MangeshkarMozartViral videogirl singingClassical music
