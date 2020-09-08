Trending: Pics from Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's happy reunion amid rumours of rift in marriage

New Delhi: Actor couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are finally together after living separately for over a couple of months. As they were living apart, the internet was abuzz with rumours of rift in the marriage. However, everything seems to be settled now. Rajeev, who was in Delhi all this while, flew to Mumbai to be with his wife and the couple together posted pictures of their happy reunion on their respective Instagram handles.

"Stronger together. I love my wife," Rajeev wrote on Instagram by sharing a picture of himself with Charu. Meanwhile, Charu posted a loved-up picture of the two hugging each other and captioned it: "Missed you sooooo much".

Take a look at the pictures here:

The couple featured in headlines earlier in July after the internet spotted that they have deleted pictures with each other on Instagram. Both of them had shared several pictures from their wedding festivities, honeymoon and family life on social media. However, the posts were deleted. Hence, rumours of their split started trending.

Meanwhile, Charu had also dropped Rajeev's surname - Sen - from her name. However, as of now, her name on her Instagram bio reads - Charu Asopa Sen.

Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother, and Charu, a TV actress, got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in June 2019.

On the work front, Rajeev is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?' while Charu is busy with her TV show.