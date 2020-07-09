हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Trending: Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike Sachin Tiwari's videos, pics break the internet - Watch

A person named Sachin Tiwari, who is a social media user has become famous for his striking similarity with the late actor.

Trending: Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s lookalike Sachin Tiwari&#039;s videos, pics break the internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and sudden demise on June 14, 2020, has left his family, fans and friends mourning. With Mumbai police investigating the case of suicide with all possible angles, his army on social media is pressing hard for a CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe. 

Meanwhile, all things related to Sushant are hogging the limelight. A person named Sachin Tiwari, who is a social media user has become famous for his striking similarity with the late actor. He has posted several pictures and videos on Instagram where some fans have pointed out the uncanny resemblance while others don't find any similarity between the two. 

Take a look at some of his posts and decide for yourself: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good night my lovely dear all friends..

A post shared by Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miss u shushant sir

A post shared by Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Duet kiya bhut accha lga hme

A post shared by Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) on

Mumbai police has probed several people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death as of now. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the latest one who recorded his statement at Bandra police station, Mumbai. 

 

