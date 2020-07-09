Trending: Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike Sachin Tiwari's videos, pics break the internet - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and sudden demise on June 14, 2020, has left his family, fans and friends mourning. With Mumbai police investigating the case of suicide with all possible angles, his army on social media is pressing hard for a CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.

Meanwhile, all things related to Sushant are hogging the limelight. A person named Sachin Tiwari, who is a social media user has become famous for his striking similarity with the late actor. He has posted several pictures and videos on Instagram where some fans have pointed out the uncanny resemblance while others don't find any similarity between the two.

Take a look at some of his posts and decide for yourself:

Mumbai police has probed several people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death as of now. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the latest one who recorded his statement at Bandra police station, Mumbai.