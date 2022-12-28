TV actor Ishwar Thakur opens up on his financial crisis, kidney disease; reveals he does not have money to buy diapers

New Delhi: FIR and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame actor Ishwar Thakur opened up about his financial distress and how he is not able to afford the treatment of his kidney disease. In a heartbroken moment, the actor said that he cannot even afford diapers. His financial problems even worsened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While talking to Aajtak, Ishwar revealed how he does not even have the money to buy diapers and has been using newspapers. “I don't even have the money to buy diapers, so I am using old newspapers as a substitute. I cannot get myself treated by a good doctor as I cannot afford it. Earlier, I was getting an Ayurvedic treatment for my condition, but I've stopped that as well as I don't have any money left for it,” he said.

The actor also revealed that his mother too is in a very bad health condition and has been in a semi-conscious state since the lockdown. Moreover, his brother is a patient of schizophrenia who was being treated at a government hospital in Nashik but had to be moved to an ashram.

Further talking about his condition, he said, “I am very critical. Death seems better than this life now. But I cannot leave my mother and brother in this condition alone, so I continue to fight.”

On the work front, Ishwar Thakur has appeared in several comedy shows like FIR, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Jijaji Chat Par Hain, May I Come in Madam, among others.