Ishita Dutta

TV actress Ishita Dutta to hubby Vatsal Sheth: Focus on 'jharu pocha', not mobile phone

TV actress Ishita Dutta to hubby Vatsal Sheth: Focus on &#039;jharu pocha&#039;, not mobile phone
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Ishita Dutta wants her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth to spend less time on his mobile phone and focus on household chores like 'jharu pocha' instead.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram and spoke of how badly she needs a haircut.

"Messy hair don't care... I need a cut... maybe," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to her post, husband Vatsal Sheth offered to give her a haircut. "Give me a chance... I promise the best haircut you have ever had or the worst," he commented.

Ishita replied saying she doesn't want to get a haircut from him and then suddenly realised her husband is spending time on his mobile phone while he is supposed to clean the home!

The actress commented: "No no way... wait why are you on your phone... you are supposed to do jharu pocha." Ishita seems to be irked as she used an angry face emoji along with her comment.

Fans commented on the actress' post saying she has beautiful hair and doesn't need a haircut.
 

 

Ishita DuttaVatsal Shethishita dutta tv showsishita dutta movies
