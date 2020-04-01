Twinkle Khanna shocks internet with her 2015 story idea on a 'bacteria virus' similar to coronavirus COVID-19 - Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress turned author Twinkle Khanna is known for calling spade a spade. She is outspoken and has received a lot of accolades for her satirical writings of late. She is also an avid user of social media and keeps sharing interesting anecdotes.

But her latest post startled the netizens as Mrs Funnybones shared a rough story idea snippet which dates back to 2015 and it bears an uncanny similarity with that of what the world is facing right now - the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

Well, her idea was on a bacteria and not exactly the flu but right now all seems to co-relate.

Check out her post here:

Twinkle in her sarcastic style wrote in the caption: This was a rough story idea I had pitched to my editor @chikisarkar and @juggernaut.in -as you can see on the date this note was created-all the way in Oct 2015.She rejected it saying’far-fetched,no scope for humour’Won’t write it now,but guess who is having the last laugh at the far-fetched bit.

Netizens were shocked to find her story idea jamming with the current situation and dropped comments praising her style of writing as well.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

World wide, this pandemic flu has claimed over 42,000 deaths as of now.