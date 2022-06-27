NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has been taking the internet by storm with her vacation pictures. The 36-year-old has been holidaying with with her boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. The 'Badshaho' actress has been raising the temperature as she is seen soaking up the sun in sexy bikini wear.

Esha Gupta, who enjoys massive popularity on social media, has been regularly sharing pictures from her exotic vacation. The actress has been definitely setting some beach fashion for her female fan followers.

On Monday, she shared snippets from her holiday with Manuel on Instagram and captioned it, "Happiness #miami #photodump." One of the photos showed 'The Aashram' actor in a black bikini set. Take a look at her photos:

Esha, who is blessed with one of the hottest figure in the tinsle town, had shared another steamy video of herself on Sunday where she was seen chilling out on a beach. In the video, she in seen donning an orange bikini as she smilingly walks at the beach.

Speaking of her work, Esha has worked in films like 'Chakravyuh', 'Raaz 3D', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho' among others. Her last appearance on the big screen was in 2019 when she was seen in 'Total Dhamaal' and 'One Day Justice Delivered'.

Last year, she was seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

