Uorfi Javed Reacts To Kareena Kapoor Calling Her Fashion Choices 'Brave, Gutsy'

New Delhi: Internet sensation Uorfi Javed is known for her out-of-box quirky dressing style. The pap-favourite celeb has always been brave and brazen about her fashion choices and style statements. The Bigg Boss OTT star has never really shied away from making her point and speaking her mind. Uorfi took to her Instagram and reacted to Kareena hailing her confidence.

Recently, Kareena was asked if she would ever think of rocking one of Uorfi Javed's outfits, to this, she told Zoom Digital, "I am not as gutsy as Uorfi, but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

"The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off," she added.

Urfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.