NewsLifestylePeople
URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed shows her HOT moves in handmade yarn bikini, check out her latest video

Be it her take on clothing or her faith in her religion, Urfi Javed has never shied away from expressing her views. Her unique style has also garnered apprciation from celebrities, including the likes of Ranveer Singh. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

Urfi Javed shows her HOT moves in handmade yarn bikini, check out her latest video

NEW DELHI: Actress-model Urfi Javed is at it again. The 25-year-old needs no introduction as she is known widely for going experimental with her fashion choices and bold looks. The popular social media celebrity was seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT' and ever since has been making to headlines for her fearless attitude. 

Be it her take on clothing or her faith in her religion, Urfi Javed has never shied away from expressing her views. Her unique style has also garnered apprciation from celebrities, including the likes of Ranveer Singh. 

She enjoys massive popularity on social media  and often teases her fans with her picture and videos. On Saturday, she dropped another video, where she is seen dressed up in a bright pink, made of yarn, which she teamed with blue denim. 

 

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED'S DANCE MOVES IN HANDMADE YARN BIKINI
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

As expected, netizens left no stone unturned to troll her for her exposing so much on a public platform. 

One user commented, 'Yeh toh machhar wali agarbati lag rahi hai." Another said, "Looks like Mortein Mosquito Coil ki brand ambassador ban sakti ho aap." One comment read, "Ye to machhar marne wala morteen pehen kr ghum rhi ho aap."

"Outfit design inspired by JALEBI", wrote another fan. 

Urfi Javed bold

Urfi Javed is known for her bizarre sense of fashion in the industry. Recently, Ranveer Singh during his appearance on 'Koffee With Karan 7' praised Urfi for her sense of style and called her 'a fashion icon'. The actor pointed out that they wouldn't spot Urfi wearing an outfit twice.

A few days ago, Urfi Javed made a dress from sharp razors and called the outfit perfect for introverts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

In terms of work, she was recently featured in the music video 'Tere Ishq Mein' with Aditya Yadav.

Live TV

Urfi JavedUrfi Javed picsUrfi Javed saree lookUrfi Javed hot picsUrfi Javed latest

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022