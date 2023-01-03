Urfi Javed wears barely there bralette made of white plastic circles, shows off her svelte sexy figure - Watch

New Delhi: Paparazzi's favourite celebrity, Urfi Javed (or Uorfi, as she uses on IG) can never really shy away from posting her bold videos. The Bigg Boss OTT star dropped a new video of hers flaunting her sexy svelte figure in a barely there white bralette made of plastic circles. Can you imagine? Well, she shared the video which went viral needless to point out.

Urfi Javed wore a risque bralette made of white plastic circles and donned skirt of the same stuff showing off her bikini bottom. She exuded oomph in the video which garnered the attention of netizens. A few days back, Urfi posted a video showing her holding a plate with pancakes in one hand and a juice glass in another hand. She posed topless wearing a black figure-hugging skirt. She wore a statement necklace while sitting on a couch.

Recently, BJP politician Chitra Wagh shared Urfi’s video in a black cutout top in Mumbai and accused her of “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai”. Adding that Urfi should be arrested she further wrote, “On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion.”

Urfi Javed hit back at the BJP leader sharing a long note about Chitra Wagh and her accusations. "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for that women Mrs Chitra Wagh!", wrote Bigg Boss star.

Urfi further talked about issues of human trafficking, illegal prostitution in Mumbai and how Bilkis Bano’s rapists are roaming free.

Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.