Navtej Hundal

Uri actor Navtej Hundal dies

He played the role of Home Minister in the war drama.

Uri actor Navtej Hundal dies
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/Navtej Hundal

New Delhi: Renowned actor Navtej Hundal breathed his last on April 8, Monday. The cause of his death is yet not known. The senior actor was last seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. He played the role of Home Minister in the war drama.

Navtej is survived by his wife and two daughters. One of his daughters named Avantika Hundaal plays a key role of Mihika in Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Because Father's Day is everyday 

A post shared by  (@avantikahundaal) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Papa's big girl !  #daddy'sgirl #joy #love #biggirl #moments #smiles ! 

A post shared by  (@avantikahundaal) on

Cine and TV Artiste's Association (CINTAA) extended condolences to the bereaved's family on Twitter. It's caption read: “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal. May his soul Rest in Peace The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Rd, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am. @sushant_says @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @ayubnasirkhan”

The cremation took place at Oshiwara Crematorium, Mumbai at 11 am.

Navtej has acted in several Bollywood movies and TV series such as Bharat Ek Khoj television series, Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Khalnayak', Doosra Kanoon which was a TV movie amongst several other roles.

Besides being an incredible actor, he also taught acting. 

May his soul rest in peace!

 

