Urvashi Rautela Grabs Massive Attention In Bold Teal Blue Lipstick, Saiid Kobeisy Gown On Cannes Red Carpet - Pics

New Delhi: The ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is witnessing the expected amount of glitz and glamour. Fans, fashion enthusiasts, and industry insiders couldn't help but applaud her fearless choices, celebrating her willingness to push the boundaries of traditional red-carpet fashion. On the 3rd day of the festival, Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in a cream and blue gown with her lips in teal blue.

Urvashi Rautela made a startling entry and took over the internet. The actor rocked an off-shoulder gown on day three of the ongoing film festival. Urvashi wore a corsetted gown with exaggerated off-shoulder sleeves by ace designer SAIID KOBEISY but it was her makeup that did the entire talking. Her exquisite gown, with feathers cascading down the skirt, created a dramatic yet graceful effect, reminiscent of a majestic bird in flight.

The former beauty queen matched the teal blue on her gown with the shade of her lipstick. She tied up her hair in a side-parted bun, wore exquisite diamond jewellery by Seema Somanni, and carried a tiny potli bag from IRIS NOBLE encrusted with Swarovski to go with her overall look. Juliana Moreira who made the actress styled her entire and made her look like a goddess beauty. Check out her pictures here:

Urvashi has been putting a stunning display of glamour at the 67th Cannes International Film Festival. She first made waves on the internet with her statement alligator/lizard neckpiece that she paired with a pink tulle gown. After this, she channelised her inner Victorian princess in a sheer orange number with a halter neckline. This was her third red carpet appearance and she definitely made some eyes pop with the choice of her lipstick.