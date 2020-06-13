Urvashi Rautela in a mood for Cleopatra milk bath, shares viral pic from bathtub!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela knows how to create the right kind of buzz. She is a social media sensation and almost all of her posts go viral in no time. In her recent scintillating post on Instagram, Urvashi enjoys her time in a bathtub.

And her caption reads: write a caption..... #CleopatraMilkBath #mood #love #UrvashiRautela

So, the former beauty queen is in the mood for a Cleopatra kind milk bath.

The tall and talented Urvashi made her big-screen Bollywood debut with 2013 release 'Singh Saab the Great'. She has featured in a number of movies such as Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti.

The young and beautiful actress will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil superhit "Thiruttu Payale -2" alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a song titled 'My channa Ve' by Meet Bros featuring Jyotica Tangri in her kitty.

She has 'Virgin Bhanupriya' lined-up for release this year.