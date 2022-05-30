हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela opens up on her love for Rajinikanth and MS Dhoni: Video

Urvashi Rautela is making her Tamil debut with film 'The Legend'.  

Urvashi Rautela opens up on her love for Rajinikanth and MS Dhoni: Video

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela spoke about her love for megastar Rajinikanth and cricketer MS Dhoni at the trailer launch of her Tamil debut film ‘The Legend’. Talking excitedly about her Tamil movie debut, Urvashi shared at the launch, “I always wanted to work in a Tamil film because there are 3 reasons: first I love Rajnikant sir, second I love CSK, Dhoni I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity, my director, Jd Jenny Sir, for giving me this incredible opportunity. As I mark my debut in the Tamil cinema,” she said.

Check out the video:

Ditching Western wear, Urvashi opted for an ethnic, pure silk, yellow Kanjeevaram saree. Her blouse had balloon sleeves. To accessorize her look, the actress wore a very heavy long Kundan necklace along with a golden maang tikka and earrings, Nagam, and bangles. Urvashi rounded off her accessories with a kamar patta.

Urvashi tied up her hair in a bun and donned a white gajra. Talking about the makeup, she kept it very minimal with nude lip shade.

Apart from ‘The Legend’, Urvashi will also be making her Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone for a Netflix film. The actress will be soon seen in the Jio studios' ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. Urvashi is also going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

