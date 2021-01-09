हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela to weave Madhubala's magic in classic song 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si'

Urvashi Rautela will feature in a music video of the recreated version of the classic song 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si'.

Urvashi Rautela to weave Madhubala&#039;s magic in classic song &#039;Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si&#039;
File Photo

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela will try to bring alive an updated avatar of Bollywood legend, late Madhubala, in a music video of the recreated version of the classic song 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si'.

"It is truly a culmination of one of my dreams -- stepping into the legendary beauty icon Madhubala ji's shoes, and that too for 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si', a cult classic cult, and giving my own vocals along with Kishore Kumar sir's original voice. The year has started out with a bang for me," said Urvashi.

"Madhubala ji was an icon who mesmerised audiences not only with her exquisite beauty but also with her ability to render some of the deepest emotions on-screen. With her remarkable acting skills and timeless beauty she created a mark for herself and is remembered till date," she added.

The song belongs to the comedy classic 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi', which released on January 1, 1958. The original song, composed by SD Burman and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, was sung by Kishore Kumar, and picturised on Madhubala and Kishore Kumar.

Urvashi claimed the new version of the song was meant to be a celebration of the old hit. "We are also celebrating 60 golden years of 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi', which was released in 1958, with the remake of the song," she said.

The recreated song is sung by Dubai-based singer Ajay Keswani.

 

