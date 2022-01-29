Urvashi Rautela wears Rs 40 cr worth Cleopatra real gold and diamond ensemble on ramp - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Urvashi Rautela, has not only made her name in India but has made her name globally as well.

Not only that, she had recently attended the Miss Universe 2021 pageant as a member of the jury and has become the youngest judge in the history of Miss Universe.

Urvashi has always demonstrated a strong affinity for high-end brands and royalty. She always makes us go bananas with her couture updos, but her exquisite look in a 40 crores gold ensemble has left us speechless.

Recently, the diva spread her enchantment in UAE, when Urvashi Rautela became the first Indian to walk in the famous Arab Fashion Week twice. As we all know, Arab Fashion Week is one of the most important and prominent fashion weeks.

As she marched down the runway in her golden gown, the actress emanated charm and royalty. She was pictured wearing a high deep cut split golden embellished gown with golden strands dangling from the bottom hem.

She finished off the appearance with a magnificent golden robe with balloon sleeves and a powdered touch. The robe had a wide trail that swept the floor, giving her the appearance of Cleopatra. The portion of her costume that drew the most attention was her headgear, which was made of real gold and fashioned by one of the most famous designers Furne One Amato, who has created looks for Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, and many other renowned personalities. She was dressed in a pair of gleaming golden stilettos. Her makeup was flawless, with perfectly groomed brows, lashes, mascara-laden eyes, a nude brown lip color, and a contoured face.

Urvashi surely knows how to wow her fans and she always does it spectacularly. The Grammy winners Black-Eyed Peas applauded Urvashi for her stunning ramp walk. They even appreciate this international diva as their ultimate favorite Bollywood actress.

On the professional front, the actress received praise for her international song Versace Baby, wherein she appeared with the Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will soon be featured in the Jio Studios film 'Inspector Avinash,' co-starring Randeep Hooda.

The actress will star in the bilingual mystery "Black Rose," as well as the Hindi version of "Thiruttu Payale 2." Urvashi Rautela will make her Tamil debut opposite Saravana in the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend." In addition, the actress has signed a three-film deal with Jio Studios and T-Series.