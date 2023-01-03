Urvashi Rautela's mother sends special message for Rishabh Pant after his horrific accident, trolls shout 'damaad ji theek ho jaenge'

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrific accident on December 30, Friday when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital by the passerby's. The car accident took place between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

An ocean of celebrities, well-wishers and friends reacted to the major development showing concern for his health. Days after the serious car crash, actress Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera also wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote: Social media की अफ़वाह एक तरफ़ और आप का स्वस्थ हो के अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उत्तराखंड का नाम रोशन करना दूसरी तरफ़ सिद्धबलिबाबा आप पर विशेष कृपा करे आप सभी लोग भी प्रार्थना करे #Godblessyou #RishabhPant

Troll army was quick to jump to the comments section. One user wrote: दामाद जी ठिक हो जाएंगे आप टैंशन मत लो, another one wrote: Aap kitna bhi acha socho log to fir bhi aapka mazak banayenge but unko ignor karo good to see your post aap bahot positive he.

On the day of his accident, Urvashi dropped a cryptic post with her picture and a caption reading: Praying. Fans assumed she has posted for Rishabh.

ANI quoted the BCCI as saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

Pant is currently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun and was moved out of the ICU to a private room on Monday.