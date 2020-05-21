US actor Hagen Mills, 29, kills himself after shooting girlfriend

New Delhi: Actor Hagen Mills, best-known for his role in TV series ‘Baskets’, died in an attempted murder-suicide case on Tuesday evening at his home in Mayfield, Kentucky, USA, reports international websites like Deadline and Variety. He was 29. Hagen killed himself after shooting his girlfriend Erica Price, with whom he had a young daughter. Erica received injuries and was taken to the hospital while the actor was pronounced dead on the spot.

According to a report in Deadline, Erica informed the Mayfield Police Department about the incident. She received gunshot wounds on her arm and chest. Price told the cops that Hagen had shot her and then himself inside their home. The 34-year-old further informed the police that her mother and child were held by the actor until she arrived home.

Hagen Mills was born on August 9, 1990, in the US. Apart from the ‘Baskets’ (2016), he was also seen in other TV series such as ‘Swedish Dicks’ (2016) and Involuntarily Single’ (2013). He has been part of the film ‘Bonnie & Clyde: Justified’.