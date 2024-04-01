US Envoy Eric Garcetti Overwhelmed After Meeting Shah Rukh Khan, Says, 'Everybody In My Office Went Nuts'

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the biggest superstar not just in India but in the world. His stardom extends far beyond boundaries, and people around the globe seamlessly love him, while he never misses a chance to reciprocate the same. People not only adore his on-screen charm but also cherish his personality as a person. Recently, when SRK met U.S. Envoy Eric Garcetti, the U.S. Envoy couldn't help but express his fulfillment and joy after meeting the King of Bollywood.

In a recent interview, U.S. Envoy Eric Garcetti was seen Recalling his meeting with SRK during his first couple of weeks in India, He shared, "I think when I visited Shah Rukh Khan my first couple of weeks here, we talked about cricket because, of course, he’s involved as a cricket owner. He owns part of the Los Angeles team. Everybody in my office went nuts," Garcetti said.

“They’re like, oh, my God, did you know who you met? I said, yeah, Shahrukh Khan. But I didn’t realise the level of love that there was across the country," the US envoy was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Exclusive: U.S. envoy Eric Garcetti shared his experience meeting Shah Rukh Khan: "My colleagues were green with envy, but little did I know the nation's profound affection for the King of Bollywood! @iamsrk#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #EricGarcetti pic.twitter.com/L4hs9DEN5f — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) March 31, 2024

This is indeed yet another example of SRK's charming personality and his global stardom. The superstar ruled over 2023 with his three biggest blockbusters, "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki." He not only received tremendous love from the masses but also set records at the box office with the success of his releases in a single year.