Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Akshay Kumar, talks about his film 'Ram Setu'

The Uttar Pradesh CM reportedly invited the Khiladi Kumar to visit Ayodhya and shoot 'Ram Setu' there. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Akshay Kumar, talks about his film &#039;Ram Setu&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar during his two-day visit to Mumbai. He discussed the latter's upcoming venture 'Ram Setu'. 

The Uttar Pradesh CM reportedly invited the Khiladi Kumar to visit Ayodhya and shoot 'Ram Setu' there. 

As per reports, the UP CM reached the Maximum City around 7.30 pm on December 1, 2020. He had a dinner meeting with Akshay Kumar at Mumbai's Trident hotel.

During his second day in Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the Bombay Stock Exchange for the listing of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation bonds. He will then meet top investors for Defence Corridor and film city. After the meetings, CM Adityanath is expected to hold a press conference. 

Talking about Akshay Kumar's ambitious project, the superstar announced his film 'Ram Setu' on Diwali and shared the first look poster of the film as well.

'Ram Setu' will be presented by Akshay Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films. It will be directed by Abhishek Sharma while the creative producer is Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

 

Yogi AdityanathAkshay KumarRam SetuUttar Pradesh Chief MinisterUP CM
