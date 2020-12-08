हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Badola

Varun Badola to feature in Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Wrong Turn'

Actor Varun Badola plays a key role in an interesting storyline in the teleplay.

Varun Badola to feature in Zee Theatre&#039;s teleplay &#039;Wrong Turn&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Zee Theatre has put out a massive bunch of 80 teleplays on different platforms. They are themed around love, satire, comedy, social messaging, and a range of other subject lines. One such play is titled 'Wrong Turn'.

The story of 'Wrong Turn' goes around a character named Arun, who walks into an old house one rainy night to find three retired lawyers amusing themselves with an unusual game that he agrees to join. 

The lawyers recreate a trial scene with one of them agreeing to prosecute Arun while the other defends him, and the third lawyer presides over the proceedings as a judge. They promise him a fair trial. If proven guilty, a  severe fate awaits him.

Actor Varun Badola plays a key role in an interesting storyline. The teleplay is directed by Ishan Trivedi and will be aired at Tata Sky throughout this month.

Wrong Turn teleplay stars Govind Namdev, Lalit Tiwari, Suneel Sinha, Liliput Faruqui, Varun Badola, Suzzane Mukherjee, Anangsha Biswas, Shalini Sharma, Niraj Sah.

 

