Varun Dhawan’s First Appearance With Daughter And Wife Natasha As They Rush Home - Watch

New Delhi: Fans have finally been treated to a brief glimpse of Varun Dhawan's newborn daughter. On Friday afternoon, the actor was accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal, and their newborn baby girl as they headed home from Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. The couple was seen in public for the first time with their baby girl as they left from the hospital to head home. A video capturing the moment has since gone viral.

Watch The Video Here:

In the video, Varun led the way, cradling the baby, while Natasha followed closely behind him. Baby Dhawan was wrapped in a cute pink sheet. The couple ditched paparazzi as they were heading home with their newborn. Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, “New parents in town, Dhawan parivar ki Lakshmi.”

With the arrival of their baby girl, Varun has been filled with joy. Amidst an outpouring of heartfelt wishes, the actor embraced his daughter on social media with a heartfelt post, expressing gratitude.

In the heartfelt video featured an illustration of Varun's pet dog Joey holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The post, captioned "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family – ‘Dalals and Dhawans', expressed their joy. Varun wrote, 'Our Baby Girl Is Here,' and extended gratitude, saying, 'Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.'

Further in the post, they shared, 'We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we kindly request the media to respect our privacy. Thank you for your support and understanding.'

"We're expecting! Needing all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength," the actor penned on Instagram.

Varun - Natasha

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are childhood sweethearts with a long history of dating, Natasha Dalal is a Fashion Designer who also runs a label 'Natasha Dalal Label', she also designed her wedding lehnga as they exchanged vows on January 24, 2021, surrounded by their families and closest friends.

Varun Dhawan On Work Front

Dhawan is set to star in Karan Johar's directional 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari', the actor will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Baby John which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is presented by Atlee in collaboration with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. Additionally, he will feature in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series "Citadel,"