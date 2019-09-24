close

Varun Dhawan's ad co-star Akanksha bags debut film

Mumbai: Akanksha Sharma, who recently featured in advertisements with Varun Dhawan, Mahesh Babu and Karthi, is all set for her acting stint on the silver screen. She will be making her debut down South with the film, "Trivikrama".

Directed by Sahana Murthy, the film is touted to be a romantic drama, which also features Kannada actor Ravichandran's son Vikram Ravichandran.

"Trivikrama" is also Vikram's debut film.

Sharing her experience shooting the film, Akanksha said: "Debuting with Ravichandran sir's second son is no less than a dream as he's taken the Kannada industry to a different level! I shot for one of the songs which was choreographed by Raju Sundaram sir. I have won many dance competitions since I was a child, which is why working with him has always been a dream for me"
 

Varun Dhawanakansha sharmaVikram Ravichandran.
