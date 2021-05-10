हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen share their ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moments from Andamans!

Bollywood producer Tanujj Garg shared the photos of the actresses on his Instagram handle.

Veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen share their ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moments from Andamans!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Yesteryear actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are having the time of their lives. The legendary actresses who ruled the silver screens for decades are having a fun time together in Andamans. 

Their new vacay pictures from Andaman and Nicobar Islands are going viral online. 

Bollywood producer Tanujj Garg shared the photos of the actresses on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Picture 1 on 10.05.21.
If "Dil Chahta Hai" were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. 

Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. 

Eventually what we're left with when we're old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates. 
#waheedarehman #helen #ashaparekh..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj.garg)

Tanujj shared three pictures on his Insta, in one of the pictures, the trio can be seen posing on a boat before wearing their life jackets. In another picture, Waheeda can be seen smiling and driving the boat and in the last picture, Waheeda and Asha are seen having an intense conversation. 

Their bond is quite famous among their fans and the trio was recently seen on the reality show ‘Dance Deewane season 3’.

