New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood today. They tied the knot in December last year and keep treating fans with their adorable pictures ever since. On Sunday, Katrina's beauty brand 'Kay Beauty' won 'brand of the year' title and her husband is very proud.

Katrina reposted an Instagram post of Vogue India on her official account and shared the happy news, it read, "It came, it conquered, and it’s definitely here to stay – meet the homegrown makeup brand that won hearts across the country and the VOGUE India beauty ‘brand of the year’ award for #VBF2022. Ever since its 2019 launch, Katrina Kaif’s (@katrinakaif) Kay Beauty (@kaybykatrina) instantly grew to become one of India’s most loved makeup brands. The philosophy was simple –– making makeup more accessible to the girl and boy next door. And even three years later, Kay Beauty doesn’t fail to impress with its array of high-performance, trendy, and super affordable products that are formulated with natural ingredients. The brand’s celebration of skin colour and body positivity, make it the perfect go-to for every generation in the country."

Vicky was quick to react, he commented, "Brand of the year by the Woman of my life! Congratulations beautiful." Vicky also reshared Katrina's post on his Instagram story alongside red heart emojis and 'unstoppable' song.

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. The upcoming film is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. She also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in her kitty.

On the other hand, Vicky is currently busy preparing for Meghna Gulzar's much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-tiled film. In his kitty he also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar.