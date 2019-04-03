Vicky Kaushal says he is single amidst breakup rumours with Harleen Sethi

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi's breakup rumours have been doing rounds for quite some time. The rumours started doing rounds after Harleen unfollowed Vicky on social media app Instagram. Since then, fans are curious to know if the duo has indeed called it quits.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vicky was seen admitting that he is single.

When the 'Uri' actor was asked about his relationship status, he replied by saying “ "Hanji ekdum single. Ye dekho ekdum akela."

When the interviewer asked once again, Kaushal replied, “Single Ekdum”.

Earlier, talking about his relationship with Harleen, Vicky had said on a chat show, “We happened to meet through common friends. It felt right from the very beginning. We never questioned it. The beginning isn't too far off. It only started last year. It was beautiful to get to know each other,"

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Udham Singh'. The film will release next year and happens to be based on the life of freedom fighter Ram Mohammad Singh Azad, who is better known as Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh.