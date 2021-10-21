हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vidyut Jammwal introduced director Kanishk Varma to Vipul Amrutlal Shah for ‘Sanak – Hope Under Siege’?

Interestingly, not many are aware that it's Vidyut who had introduced 'Sanak's director Kanishk Varma to producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Vidyut Jammwal introduced director Kanishk Varma to Vipul Amrutlal Shah for 'Sanak – Hope Under Siege'?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Touted as one of the biggest action stars in the world, Vidyut Jammwal is currently basking in the success of his latest action thriller ‘Sanak – Hope Under Siege’. The actor is excited about the amazing response the film has been receiving across the globe. 

Interestingly, not many are aware that it’s Vidyut who had introduced ‘Sanak’s director Kanishk Varma to producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Vidyut recollects, “Kanishk is a friend since Delhi University days. He used to study with my brother. I know him since more than a decade now. We had been hanging around together and I have always believed that he is supremely talented and when you have people who you can see have talent then why not work with them. So I introduced him to Vipul Sir and he eventually came on board for ‘Sanak’.”

Also starring Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra (who made her Bollywood debut), ‘Sanak - Hope Under Siege’ is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and is streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. 

It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma.

 

