Vijay Varma wraps up his schedule for ‘Mirzapur 3’- PICS

New Delhi: Vijay Varma has been winning the hearts of the general public with his brilliant acting. While the actor recently made a name for himself on screen as Hamza in 'Darlings,' the audience has embraced his dual role in the Mirzapur series.

The audience is waiting to watch him back in the series, and the actor is here with good news for his fans as he wrapped up his schedule for Mirzapur season 3.

While taking to his social media, Vijay shared some selfies with a wrap-up cake which is written, 'PICTURE WRAP FOR MIRZAPUR SEASON 3'. The actor further mentioned in the caption, "Season wrap for me!#Mirzapur3 Absolutely delightful to work with the fam again. @excelmovies @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @gurmmeetsingh"

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Here are the pictures that the actor shared:

With Darlings now released he has an exciting slate of projects ahead. It includes names such as Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha,a mystery thriller set in a small town, The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Sujit Ghosh, Sumit Saxena's untitled next, and Mirzapur 3.