Vikrant Massey gets engaged to Broken But Beautiful co-star Sheetal Thakur

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who is all set to star opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapak, has confirmed getting engaged to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a private ceremony.

In an interview to Koimoi, Vikrant said, "I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time."

Vikrant and Sheetal starred together in the first season of Alt Balaji's web series Broken But Beautiful. The two often share mushy posts for each other on Instagram. On his birthday Sheetal called him the light of her life and posted an adorable message. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the light of my life."

On the work front, Vikrant will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film is based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The film is co-produced by Deepika and Meghna and will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.