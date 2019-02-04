हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vindu Dara Singh launches comic book on legendary wrestler Dara Singh

The book is titled 'The Epic Journey of the Great Dara Singh'. 

Vindu Dara Singh launches comic book on legendary wrestler Dara Singh
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Film and television actor Vindu Dara Singh, son of veteran actor and wrestler Dara Singh, launched his first comic book "The Epic Journey of the Great Dara Singh".

The book revolves around superheroes like Batman, Superman, Captain America and Wonder Woman who, according to the author, "inspire us by using their unique powers to make our world a better place". 

The author said the book captures the story of a "real flesh and blood person" from humble beginnings who, through unwavering dedication and hard work, elevated himself to be the pride of India. 

"This is the story of overcoming challenges with valour and integrity, proving those who doubted him wrong and offering a helping hand to those in need. This is the story of `Dara Singh`. What makes the story so inspiring is legendary Dara Singh`s courageous and powerful choices in his life," he said. 

The launch took place at Oxford Bookstore here. 

Tags:
Vindu Dara SinghVindu Dara Singh bookVindu Dara Singh comic bookdara singh book
